Horsham Family Physician Team Retires After 56 Years

January 15, 2017 8:00 PM By Lynne Adkins

HORSHAM, PA (CBS) — A team of family physicians is closing up the practice today after 56 years.

This is Dr. Richard Buckwalter’s 85th birthday, it’s also the day he’s retiring from family medicine and he will miss parts of it.

“Seeing the patients because I have a good relationship with the patients, many of them have been coming to us for two, three, four decades and we have a nice, friendly relationship. I tell people  when they come into see me it’s like having a visit from an old friend.”

Richard and his wife Dr. Phyllis Buckwalter have seen generations of patients in their Horsham practice and both say they’re walking away now because of the increased regulations and paperwork.

Now a new chapter begins and while exciting… it is bittersweet.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia