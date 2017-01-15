Horsham Family Physician Team Retires After 56 Years

HORSHAM, PA (CBS) — A team of family physicians is closing up the practice today after 56 years.

This is Dr. Richard Buckwalter’s 85th birthday, it’s also the day he’s retiring from family medicine and he will miss parts of it.

“Seeing the patients because I have a good relationship with the patients, many of them have been coming to us for two, three, four decades and we have a nice, friendly relationship. I tell people when they come into see me it’s like having a visit from an old friend.”

Richard and his wife Dr. Phyllis Buckwalter have seen generations of patients in their Horsham practice and both say they’re walking away now because of the increased regulations and paperwork.

Now a new chapter begins and while exciting… it is bittersweet.