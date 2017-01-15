Camden’s Top Cop To Meet With Top Lawmaker To Discuss Community Policing

January 15, 2017 10:26 AM By Tim Jimenez
CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — Camden’s police chief is set to meet with one of the nation’s top lawmakers on Monday.

It’s a discussion in Wisconsin, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, on policing in the country, including the use of force.

Joining police chiefs from all over the country, is Camden County’s top cop Scott Thomson. Chief Thomson is the president of the board of the Police Executive Research Forum, which looks at best practices in law enforcement.

“Community policing cannot be a program, unit, strategy or tactic. It must be the core principle which lies at the foundation of a police department’s culture.” Thomson said. “Community policing is not an option; it’s an affirmative obligation we have to our customers and clients – the people of Camden.”

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashan says Thomson will talk about de-escalation and community policing. His officers setting an example.

“They’re in the school system, reading to school children. They’re participating in the buddy program in the Centerville Community Center,” Keashan said. “They’re just doing a variety of different things that brings them closer to residents.”

Thomson will share his experience running Camden County’s police force, which has been called a model of improving relations between cops and the community by President Obama.

“Regardless of political party, I think, from a law enforcement perspective, some of the work that Chief Thomson has done in what is arguably some of the toughest conditions in the country will be enlightening,” Keashan said.

Other law enforcement leaders joining Thomson are former Philadelphia police officer and current Volusia County, Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood; New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, and Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus.

