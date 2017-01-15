Brett Brown Donates $2,000 To ‘Bus The Process’ Trip

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 350 76ers fans made the trip from Philly to D.C. on Saturday, to see the Sixers play the Wizards.

And thanks to coach Brett Brown, they had an extra $2,000 for their pregame bar tab.

The trip was organized by the Rights To Ricky Sanchez podcast hosted by 94WIP’s Programming Director Spike Eskin and Michael Levin.

Unfortunately, Joel Embiid did not play due to rest, following the Sixers’ win at home on Friday night. But that didn’t stop the eccentric rookie of the year front-runner from showing his support.

The Best fans in the world… Travelled all the way to DC to support us.. We really appreciate it #TheProcess #BusTheProcess pic.twitter.com/I8DfTnbkMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 15, 2017

Joel Embiid waited for our on court photo and took it with the #BusTheProcess group. #NBAVOTE@RTRSPodcast — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) January 15, 2017

The Sixers lost the game 109-93, but that didn’t stop the fans from enjoying themselves.