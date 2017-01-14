Westville, NJ Police K-9 Hangs Up His Collar

by Cleve Bryan

WESTVILLE, NJ (CBS) — He’s got a nose for crime and a bark that makes bad guys freeze in their tracks.

After eight years, Remi, a Westville Police K-9, had his last shift Saturday.

“It’s a tough one,” says his handler patrolman Brian Ewe, “I’ve been working with him for eight years on the street, comes to work with me every day for 12 hours, it’s tough.”

The Czech-born shepherd is responsible for numerous drug seizures, locating 8 handguns, half-a-dozen criminal apprehensions, and about 50 suspect surrenders.

In addition to searching vehicles and buildings he was also a police ambassador, participating in up to 25 community events each year.

“Kids and families wait around until the end of the events just to see these dogs and he’s very social so I can walk him around to all the kids. They play with him, pet him,” says Ewe.

If you’ve never had a chance to meet Remi you have at least one more.

He’s going to be honored February 13th at the Westville Council meeting.