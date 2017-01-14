Watkins Lifts Penn State To 52-50 Win Over No. 24 Gophers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Tony Carr made two free throws with 5 seconds left to lift Penn State to a 52-50 win over No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday.

Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Payton Banks added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten) who recovered from a 32-22 halftime deficit.

It was Penn State’s first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 17 against then-No. 4 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Golden Gophers (15-4, 3-3), who were outscored 26-15 over the final 17 minutes.

Minnesota led by as many as 14 in first half.

Minnesota: Coach Richard Pitino wasn’t pleased with his team’s lack of physicality in its loss to Michigan State on Wednesday. Minnesota players responded, not just with tough play to keep Penn State’s shooters off balance, but also with speed in transition.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have looked much better than they have in recent seasons, but they are still struggling to put together complete performances in conference games. They’re getting closer.

Minnesota hosts No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Indiana visits Penn State on Wednesday.

