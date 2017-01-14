Revived Talk Of South Jersey Light Rail Project In Light Of Camden Development

by KYW’s David Madden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — As Subaru’s new headquarters in Camden continues to take shape, there’s talk, and apparent planning, to improve public transportation options to the city as a whole.

Between the development planned around the Subaru project and other changes in the city, Camden County Freeholder Jeffrey Nash anticipates upwards of 10,000 new workers and maybe residents.

That brings up a proposed light rail project to connect Camden with Woodbury and Glassboro.

“There is a concept to place a rail station that will provide access to the new Gloucester County-Camden City light rail line that is under consideration at this time, and to connect it with PATCO so that you would have a new station off of 676,” Nash told KYW Newsradio.

He also serves as Vice Chairman of the board at the Delaware River Port Authority and suggests there are other improvements planned along the PATCO line.

“There is ongoing work to improve the Walter Rand Station and to greatly enhance the City Hall Station as the waterfront becomes more developed,” Nash said.

New Jersey Transit has been working on plans for the light rail line, but funding was held up.

Now, with proper Transportation Trust Fund revenue, Nash expects the project to be revived and perhaps completed in as little as five years.