Revived Talk Of South Jersey Light Rail Project In Light Of Camden Development

January 14, 2017 9:57 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: Camden, David Madden, New Jersey

by KYW’s David Madden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — As Subaru’s new headquarters in Camden continues to take shape, there’s talk, and apparent planning, to improve public transportation options to the city as a whole.

Between the development planned around the Subaru project and other changes in the city, Camden County Freeholder Jeffrey Nash anticipates upwards of 10,000 new workers and maybe residents.

That brings up a proposed light rail project to connect Camden with Woodbury and Glassboro.

“There is a concept to place a rail station that will provide access to the new Gloucester County-Camden City light rail line that is under consideration at this time, and to connect it with PATCO so that you would have a new station off of 676,” Nash told KYW Newsradio.

He also serves as Vice Chairman of the board at the Delaware River Port Authority and suggests there are other improvements planned along the PATCO line.

“There is ongoing work to improve the Walter Rand Station and to greatly enhance the City Hall Station as the waterfront becomes more developed,” Nash said.

New Jersey Transit has been working on plans for the light rail line, but funding was held up.

Now, with proper Transportation Trust Fund revenue, Nash expects the project to be revived and perhaps completed in as little as five years.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia