Police Searching For Shooter In Road Rage Incident

January 14, 2017 8:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a shooter that left one man injured during a road rage incident Saturday morning.

Around 10 AM, Police responded to a report of a man with a gun and one male shot on the 1700 block of North 53rd Street.

Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man in a blue KIA sedan with a gunshot wound in his hip. The victim said a man had shot him through the driver’s side door and drove away.

Further investigation revealed the shooter had followed the victim from the expressway to the location of the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for a black male, about 30 years old, with a dark complexion and a beard. He is reported to be driving a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows

