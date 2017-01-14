PA Governor Race Begins With Wagner Announcement

January 14, 2017 11:15 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Pennsylvania, Scott Wagner, Tom Wolf, Tony Romeo

by Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Political campaigns start earlier and earlier and Pennsylvania is no exception.

22 months ahead of time, the first Republican challenger to Democrat Tom Wolf has officially announced his candidacy.

York County Republican State Senator Scott Wagner is a businessman who shook the state capitol by winning his seat as a write-in candidate.

Franklin and Marshall College political analyst Terry Madonna sees Wagner as a Donald Trump-like figure, an outsider railing against the establishment.

But Madonna says Wagner is also like incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf in that both men are multi-millionaires.

So even though no Pennsylvania governor has been elected from the ranks of the state legislature in recent history, Madonna believes it would be a mistake to underestimate Wagner.

“He’s anti-establishment, which he can reinforce with millions of dollars in television commercials, which is what Governor Wolf did to gain a presence,” said Madonna.

Madonna says Wolf went from low name recognition to front runner among Democrats through brilliant early advertising.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia