PA Governor Race Begins With Wagner Announcement

by Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Political campaigns start earlier and earlier and Pennsylvania is no exception.

22 months ahead of time, the first Republican challenger to Democrat Tom Wolf has officially announced his candidacy.

York County Republican State Senator Scott Wagner is a businessman who shook the state capitol by winning his seat as a write-in candidate.

Franklin and Marshall College political analyst Terry Madonna sees Wagner as a Donald Trump-like figure, an outsider railing against the establishment.

But Madonna says Wagner is also like incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf in that both men are multi-millionaires.

So even though no Pennsylvania governor has been elected from the ranks of the state legislature in recent history, Madonna believes it would be a mistake to underestimate Wagner.

“He’s anti-establishment, which he can reinforce with millions of dollars in television commercials, which is what Governor Wolf did to gain a presence,” said Madonna.

Madonna says Wolf went from low name recognition to front runner among Democrats through brilliant early advertising.