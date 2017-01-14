Norristown Attorney Explains Influx Of January Divorces

By Paul Kurtz
by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — January is a time for New Years resolutions and, for many unhappily married couples, one of those resolutions focuses on calling it quits.

According to the latest statistics, divorce filings begin a gradual surge in January, and Norristown family attorney Cheryl Young says the cold weather has nothing to do with it.

She says for many, the time is just right.

“In the summer, people are taking vacations and it’s pleasure time and they don’t always like to have that disruption with the divorce, and the kids are just getting to school and settling in September or October. And then you hit the holidays,” Young explained.

She says come January, people are more motivated as they gather their year-end income and asset information.

Young has also noticed some new trends.

“Second and third divorces are much more common,” she said.

And more elderly couples are breaking up.

“People are living longer and they’re healthier and so I see more divorces with people in their 60’s, 70’s, and even 80 years old,” said Young.

At the same time, she sees a greater number of young adults getting married later, or not at all.

