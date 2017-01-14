New Tools Give Philly Actors Competitive Edge In Finding Work

January 14, 2017 1:23 PM By John McDevitt
John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new self-recording studio that will allow Philadelphia actors to audition for work out-of-town launches next week. It’s named in memory of a local character actress.

‘Law and Order: SVU’ is just one of many of actress Sylvia Kaunders’ credits. She died last May at the age of 94. Kaunders wanted a way that actors like herself could be more competitive and audition for roles all over the country at no cost. She turned to her union, SAG/AFTRA, and Stephen Leshinski, the Philadelphia Local’s Executive Director.

“She wanted to do something for the union and it was actually when her birthday was coming up about a year and a half ago,” Leshinski said. “And her friends got together and basically just chipped in to start a fund to pay for the equipment here, the lights the boom mic, the camera, the computer.”

Members follow the instruction manual on how to use the equipment and can submit the audition from the computer in the room. There is no fee.

The studio opens on Wednesday, November 18.

