New Tenants Coming To Ardmore’s Suburban Square

January 14, 2017 10:54 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: delaware county, Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The real estate company behind Suburban Square in Ardmore is announcing the new tenants of the building that used to house Macy’s.

The bulk of the former Macy’s building will be occupied by Life Time Fitness, not your typical gym, says KIMCO realty’s Nina Rogers.

“An all-inclusive gym, offers an upscale atmosphere and a lot of amenities that that we currently don’t have on the Main Line,” said Rogers.

Including a spa and salon, steam rooms, saunas, and a café.

Life Time Fitness will occupy about 79,000 square feet, furniture store West Elm will take up about 10,000 square feet of the lower level.

Rogers says they both plan to open in the fall, not long after Suburban Square opens its four-story parking garage.

