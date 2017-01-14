Flyers Fall To Bruins 6-3

January 14, 2017 3:54 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The win improved Boston’s record to .500 at home (10-10) in its first game of a stretch of five of seven at TD Garden heading into the All-Star break at the end of the month.

Tuukka Rask was back in goal for Boston after leaving the previous game — a loss at Nashville on Thursday — because he was hit in the throat area by a shot in the opening period. He made 21 saves.

The Flyers lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Krejci’s was his 500th point.

Marchand had an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left.

