2 Men Found Shot Inside Tow Truck In Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were found shot inside a tow truck in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Hegerman Street in the Tacony section of the city.

Police say a two men were sitting inside the tow truck when a pair of gunmen approached, opened the passenger side door and opened fire.

Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and a 48-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. Both men were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras.

“You clearly see two males walk up to the passenger side door. Both individuals fire shots into the open passenger door of the two truck, striking both of the victims,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We know that at least five shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found five spent shell casings; two of them were actually inside the tow truck on the passenger compartment. The other three were on the street, right next to the passenger side open door.”

Police are hoping the surveillance video will help lead to an arrest.