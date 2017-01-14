2 Men Found Shot Inside Tow Truck In Tacony

January 14, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Double Shooting, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were found shot inside a tow truck in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Hegerman Street in the Tacony section of the city.

Police say a two men were sitting inside the tow truck when a pair of gunmen approached, opened the passenger side door and opened fire.

Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and a 48-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. Both men were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras.

“You clearly see two males walk up to the passenger side door. Both individuals fire shots into the open passenger door of the two truck, striking both of the victims,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We know that at least five shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found five spent shell casings; two of them were actually inside the tow truck on the passenger compartment. The other three were on the street, right next to the passenger side open door.”

Police are hoping the surveillance video will help lead to an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia