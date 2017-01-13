What’s Cooking on 1060: Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Dim Sum restaurant held its official grand opening this week in University City. So what makes this restaurant unique?

Jackson Fu, general manager of Dim Sum House by Jane G’s, explains the type of food they serve at the new Chinese restaurant at 3939 Chestnut Street.

“Dim Sum literally means in Chinese, ‘Touch The Heart.’ Now it was easily meant as small plates of pastries, little different unique dishes, whether it’s dumpling related or what’s really popular is an open-faced dumpling; but ideally it’s meant to be shared. You can order a lot of different things and be able to enjoy a multitude of different flavors — it’s the Chinese tapas, if you will.”

His mom, owner Jane G explains they have two types of Dim Sum. One type is Shanghai style Dim Sum.

“But we also have Cantonese style dim sum here too. The Cantonese Dim Sum chef is from Hong Kong.”

Fu says another unique aspect of the restaurant it that it’s large and upscale.

“It’s 6,000 square feet, we have a full bar and lounge, we seat 225 guests. We have 5 different rooms for separate parties, things like that. We also have a beautiful private dining room that seats comfortably 20 guests.”

