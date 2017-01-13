What’s Cooking on 1060: Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

January 13, 2017 3:14 AM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Dim Sum restaurant held its official grand opening this week in University City. So what makes this restaurant unique?

Jackson Fu, general manager of Dim Sum House by Jane G’s, explains the type of food they serve at the new Chinese restaurant at 3939 Chestnut Street.

“Dim Sum literally means in Chinese, ‘Touch The Heart.’ Now it was easily meant as small plates of pastries, little different unique dishes, whether it’s dumpling related or what’s really popular is an open-faced dumpling; but ideally it’s meant to be shared. You can order a lot of different things and be able to enjoy a multitude of different flavors — it’s the Chinese tapas, if you will.”

His mom, owner Jane G explains they have two types of Dim Sum. One type is Shanghai style Dim Sum.

“But we also have Cantonese style dim sum here too. The Cantonese Dim Sum chef is from Hong Kong.”

Fu says another unique aspect of the restaurant it that it’s large and upscale.

“It’s 6,000 square feet, we have a full bar and lounge, we seat 225 guests. We have 5 different rooms for separate parties, things like that. We also have a beautiful private dining room that seats comfortably 20 guests.”

 

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Dim Sum House by Jane Gs

Hear the full podcast (runs 8:28)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Dim Sum House by Jane Gs

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia