What Women Could Lose If ACA Is Repealed And Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Repealing the Affordable Care Act would have a devastating effect on the half-a-Million Pennsylvanians who would lose their health insurance, but it would impact millions more whose employer-provided plans include benefits mandated by the Act.

One example is birth control.

Dr. Sarah Horvath, a family planning fellow at Penn, said women have been frantically calling, ever since the election, seeking long-acting contraceptives.

“I’m just really concerned that if the ACA mandate changes or my insurance changes or anything happens after the inauguration, that I might not be able to do this.”

At Planned Parenthood, CEO Dayle Steinberg said there’s been a 200 percent increase in requests for long-term birth control since Election Day. She said they try to ease concerns, but the threat of losing access is real.

“We are launched to fight the biggest fight of our lifetime. It’s not what the American people want and we’re going to fight for their rights and we’re going to fight to protect access to birth control.”

Birth control coverage is mandated because it’s considered preventive care and Horvath said studies show it works.

“The federal government saved 13.6 Billion dollars, which ends up being $7 for every $1 invested in birth control and family planning services.”