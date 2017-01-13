Weather: Timing Saturday’s Snow/Sleet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Old Man Winter will make his return to the Delaware Valley this weekend with much colder temperatures and periods of light wintry precipitation on Saturday.

Expect light snow to develop by early afternoon for most areas. A transition to sleet or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle is possible during the early evening hours.

There is some inconsistency in the model data as far as how northward the moisture and thus the precipitation swath will extend.

The most likely chance for accumulation will be in the city and points southward, yet only minor measurable amounts of up to 1.0″ are likely due to the light intensity of the snow and sleet.

Periods of snow and wintry mix will diminish for much of the area by midnight Sunday.

Watch for slippery travel conditions through this time frame.