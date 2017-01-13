Ulcerative Colitis: Symptoms & Risks

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We do not talk about it a great deal — but ulcerative colitis is a condition that affects as many as half-million Americans.

It is the direct cause of 20,000 hospital admissions every year.

There are two peak times in a person’s life when they can develop it, either in their late teens and young adult years, or after age fifty.

The symptoms are not pleasant, but because there are many who don’t get diagnosed early, they are necessary to mention. They include bloody diarrhea, severe cramps, even arthritic pain and rash.

There is testing for ulcerative colitis and two thirds of patients can improve with medical therapy.

People with ulcerative colitis are at an increased risk for colon cancer. Screening is very important.