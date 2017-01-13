Ulcerative Colitis: Symptoms & Risks

January 13, 2017 3:13 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We do not talk about it a great deal — but ulcerative colitis is a condition that affects as many as half-million Americans.

It is the direct cause of 20,000 hospital admissions every year.

There are two peak times in a person’s life when they can develop it, either in their late teens and young adult years, or after age fifty.

The symptoms are not pleasant, but because there are many who don’t get diagnosed early, they are necessary to mention. They include bloody diarrhea, severe cramps, even arthritic pain and rash.

There is testing for ulcerative colitis and two thirds of patients can improve with medical therapy.

People with ulcerative colitis are at an increased risk for colon cancer. Screening is very important.

 

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia