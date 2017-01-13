The 76ers Welcome The Charlotte Hornets To The Center Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown’s squad is playing well these days. They have won two straight and four of their last five. Last time out they beat the Knicks at the Center on Wednesday, 98-97, winning that game on a T.J. McConnell jumper at the buzzer. This surge has improved Philadelphia to 11-25 on the season.

The Hornets come to town 20-19 and they have lost three straight and five of their last six. They last played on Tuesday, losing in Houston, 121-114.

Joel Embiid (ankle) is probable tonight for the 76ers. The center was held out of practice yesterday as a precaution. He will not play tomorrow night in Washington as the team continues to monitor his workload.

This will be the second of three meetings between the Sixers and Hornets this season. Charlotte won the first down in North Carolina, 109-93 on November 2nd.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the improved play of the Sixers and tonight’s game with the Hornets.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.