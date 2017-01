PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a new year and that means New Year’s Resolutions are flying to eat well, be well, and live well!

Well, here’s the stinger…You can have it all in Huntingdon Valley at Be Well Bakery and Cafe.

Internet Goes Wild Over Oreo Cadbury Eggs

It’s the chill spot to start the new year off right! They are serving up picture perfect baked goods with healthy intentions, fresh juices, and tasty savory dishes that can be gobbled up whole or gotten gluten free.