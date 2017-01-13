Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation Of Atlantic City County Building

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) — Authorities say the Atlantic City County building has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found Friday morning.

Chopper 3 is over the scene on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue where there is a large police presence.

Several streets are currently blocked by officers.

Police Activity in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue. Please avoid the area. — Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) January 13, 2017

#Atlantic City: Suspicious Package Atlantic & Tennessee Ave. Atlantic Ave CLOSED Emergency Crews on scene. Avoid Area pic.twitter.com/ihEqF4Goao — First Responder (@911__ICE) January 13, 2017

Authorities say the bomb squad is investigating.

