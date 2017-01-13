BREAKINGManhunt Underway for Suspect Who Escaped Police Car While Handcuffed In Philly

Phillies, Freddy Galvis Agree To One-Year Deal

January 13, 2017 7:49 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and shortstop Freddy Galvis have avoided arbitration and agreed to a one year deal, according to multiple reports.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $4.35 million.

Galvis, 27, hit .241 last season with 26 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, and 67 RBIs in 624 plate appearances. He added 17 stolen bases. Defensively, Galvis ranked third among all big league shortstops in DEF (Defensive Runs Above Average), per FanGraphs.

The Phillies’ top prospect, shortstop J.P. Crawford, will likely open the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Crawford was invited to the Phillies’ Spring Training.

