Potential Repeal Of Obamacare Has Some In Our Area Unsettled

January 13, 2017 12:21 AM By David Spunt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Linda Jara spends hours each week counting the hundreds of pills in front of her. She had a heart transplant in September.

The social studies teacher at Valley Forge Military Academy is slowing getting back on her feet, but she’s on long-term disability because of the recovery.

Right now, she has health insurance through work, but is worried about what will happen if she doesn’t go back to work and loses it. She says, she needs the Affordable Care Act, not because she’s a staunch Obama supporter, but because she needs it to stay alive.

The Dangers Of Handshaking And The Experts’ Recommended Alternative

“My medical bills have cost about $3 million,” she said. Without insurance, her prescriptions add up to $7,000 a month. Democratic lawmakers are calling foul at Donald Trump’s proposal for change.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker wants to keep the Affordable Care Act. He spoke with Eyewitness News about Trump’s desire to repeal and replace.

“The fact that they haven’t told America with transparency, this is what we’re replacing health care with, it’s unacceptable,” Booker said. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to put Americans like Jara at ease.

“Some of these steps will be taken by Congress,” Ryan said. “Some of these steps will be taken by the incoming Trump administration and after he is concerned, HHS Security Tom Price. So, this will be a thoughtful, step by step process.”

Jara said she’ll continue to stare at her pills and bills, crossing her fingers that she won’t be out on the street if Obamacare is flushed down the drain. “If I can’t get that medication and I don’t have health insurance, I’m not going to make it.”

More from David Spunt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia