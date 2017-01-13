Porter: Nerlens Noel’s Impact Is Evident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have won four out of five games for the first time since Spring of 2013. Yes, the Doug Collins era.

So what’s changed?

Much credit for the Sixers’ recent surge, and deservedly so, is going to T.J. McConnell. He moved into the starting point guard role on December 30th, when the Sixers began their four-out-of-five winning stretch.

And McConnell has played very well.

Since taking over as starter 12/30, McConnell has following league ranks…

•#7 9.2 apg

•#8 38.3 ast%

•#2 45.2 ast ratio (poss. end w/ ast) — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 12, 2017

But it’s also right around when Noel started playing significant minutes.

12/29, the first time Noel played more than 10 minutes. https://t.co/OxwECFwhc5 — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) January 12, 2017

McConnell’s play has certainly helped, but it’s the difference between Noel and Okafor that has made the biggest impact.

Noel, 22, has played 11 or more minutes in each of the Sixers’ last six games (4-2). He’s averaging 10.8 points while shooting 60.8-percent from the field, to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game during that span.

Okafor, 21, has been a healthy scratch the past three games and in four of the last five. He’s played 10 total minutes during the Sixers’ best stretch of basketball since pre-Brett Brown.

In comparison, Noel is averaging more rebounds (8.4 to 7.7), steals (2.9 to 0.6), and points (19.1 to 17.1) per-36 minutes. He’s also shooting a better percentage from the field (60.0 to 51.2) and line (66.7 to 59.7), while committing fewer turnovers (0.7 to 2.2) per-36.

This isn’t to bash Okafor (sort of), but rather highlight the impressive play and importance of Noel. Noel is doing all this without commanding the ball on offense. He does most of his work in transition, on the glass, off alley oops, and by hitting open mid range jump shots. For Okafor to be successful, an offense needs to run through him.

And when you have a 7’2″ star named Joel Embiid, that’s just not going to work.