NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Plunging Temperatures Prompt Code Blue Declarations

January 13, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Code Blue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plunging temperatures and potential for snow and sleet are prompting local counties to declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies.

A Code Blue is in effect in Camden County from 6 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Burlington County declared a Code Blue Weather Emergency effective starting 7 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

“During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”

A Code Blue is declared when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Periods of snow and wintry mix will diminish for much of the area by midnight Sunday. Watch for slippery travel conditions through this time frame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia