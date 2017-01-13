Plunging Temperatures Prompt Code Blue Declarations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plunging temperatures and potential for snow and sleet are prompting local counties to declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies.

A Code Blue is in effect in Camden County from 6 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Burlington County declared a Code Blue Weather Emergency effective starting 7 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

“During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”

A Code Blue is declared when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Periods of snow and wintry mix will diminish for much of the area by midnight Sunday. Watch for slippery travel conditions through this time frame.