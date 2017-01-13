WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map

Philly Police ID Man Shot, Killed In East Mount Airy

January 13, 2017 2:40 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night in East Mount Airy.

Police say the victim was 26-year-old Maurice Riley of the 6300 block of North Lambert Street in Germantown.

Riley was changing the brakes on a Chevy Impala on Baldwin Street near East Sharpnack Streets around 5:30 p.m., when he was shot four times in the back and torso.

He was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told police a man in all black clothing walked up and fired at Riley at point-blank range before running off.

