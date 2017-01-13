Philadelphia Celebrates Ben Franklin’s Life In Old City Ahead Of 311th Birthday

OLD CITY (CBS) — Philadelphians honored Ben Franklin and his enduring legacy Friday with a birthday procession and ceremony in Old City, celebrating his 311th birthday.

Led by a fife and drum corp, about a hundred fans of the celebrated statesman, inventor and author marched up 5th Street to Franklin’s grave at Christ Church burial ground.

Roy Goodman, emeritus curator of the American Philosophical Society, organized the event each year.

“Franklin’s given so much to the city, the country and the world, we decided to make his ideas more accessible through speakers and events like this where everyone can participate,” Goodman said.

One of the city’s Franklin impersonators was waiting at the grave site as the crowd poured in to Christ Church burial ground to hear from speakers, such as the Reverend Tomothy Safford.

“I consider it a great honor to still be Benjamin Franklin’s pastor. He only attended Christ Church intermittently while he was alive, but as I like to say we got him in the end.”

Ben Franklin’s birthday is on Tuesday, January 17th.