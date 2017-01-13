NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children

January 13, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Grace Packer, Sara Packer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman charged in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter took in 30 foster kids before her then-husband was named a sexual predator.

State officials on Friday confirmed that former adoption worker Sara Packer fostered the children from 2000 to 2010.

The state’s Department of Human Services says it is reviewing the family’s history leading up to the torture death of adopted daughter Grace Packer. Sara Packer and boyfriend Jacob Sullivan are charged with killing the girl in their home near Philadelphia before Packer reported her missing in July.

Grace’s body was found in October, and the couple was charged Sunday after a joint suicide attempt.

Packer’s ex-husband, David, was convicted in 2011 of raping a foster teen and molesting Grace between 2006 and 2010.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

