Officials: Arrest Made In Alleged Uber Assault That Left Man Beaten And Bloodied

January 13, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, assault, Uber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say an arrest has been made after an Uber driver allegedly assaulted a passenger in December.

Officials say Major C. Fuller was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

The victim says the assault on December 22 happened because his Uber driver, identified by authorities as Fuller, did not want to drive him from Center City to Cherry Hill after a holiday party.

The victim says the driver told him that he wasn’t going to New Jersey and when he argued, things got violent.

“The driver opened up my door and grabbed me by the collar and ripped me out of the vehicle and the next thing I know, I’m unconscious.”

The victim was taken to the hospital.  He suffered a broken nose, broken cheek bone and lost his front teeth. And adding insult to injury, the driver charged him $9.

Authorities say Fuller is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

