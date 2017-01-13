North Philly Neighborhood Demands Peace After Teen’s Shooting Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia neighborhood took to the streets on Friday night to demand an end to violence for its youth. Their protest follows the shooting death of a 19-year-old earlier this week.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday and he was the third victim to die from gun violence this week.

It’s a scene that is becoming tragically repetitive. Another young life was lost to gun violence in Philadelphia.

The shooting took place at 23rd and Cecil B. Moore on Monday. His mother and family members are left grieving the loss. “I just want the violence to stop,” said his mother Valerie Allen. “It was a senseless murder.”

The peace rally to honor the young victim came on the heels of a string of shootings that took place on Thursday night in the city. Eight shootings in total, left two people dead.

Philadelphia Ceasefire, a group aimed at stopping gun violence, says too many young men are becoming victims.

“It’s another young man, full of life, full of potential, gunned down in the streets of Philadelphia,” said Colwyn Williams.

“We can change it,” said the victim’s brother Deantraa Allen. “It starts by us, with our generation. We can stop for the younger ones and prove to the older people as well.”