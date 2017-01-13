WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

North Philly Neighborhood Demands Peace After Teen’s Shooting Death

January 13, 2017 11:34 PM By Natasha Brown
Filed Under: Natasha Brown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia neighborhood took to the streets on Friday night to demand an end to violence for its youth. Their protest follows the shooting death of a 19-year-old earlier this week.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday and he was the third victim to die from gun violence this week.

It’s a scene that is becoming tragically repetitive. Another young life was lost to gun violence in Philadelphia.

Four Area Colleges Give Back To Local Community On MLK Day

The shooting took place at 23rd and Cecil B. Moore on Monday. His mother and family members are left grieving the loss. “I just want the violence to stop,” said his mother Valerie Allen. “It was a senseless murder.”

The peace rally to honor the young victim came on the heels of a string of shootings that took place on Thursday night in the city. Eight shootings in total, left two people dead.

Philadelphia Ceasefire, a group aimed at stopping gun violence, says too many young men are becoming victims.

“It’s another young man, full of life, full of potential, gunned down in the streets of Philadelphia,” said Colwyn Williams.

“We can change it,” said the victim’s brother Deantraa Allen. “It starts by us, with our generation. We can stop for the younger ones and prove to the older people as well.”

More from Natasha Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia