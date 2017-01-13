BREAKINGManhunt Underway for Suspect Who Escaped Police Car While Handcuffed In Philly

New Jersey Mayor, NFL Consultant Won’t Run for Governor

January 13, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Evesham Township Mayor Randy Brown, Governor, New Jersey

EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey township who moonlights as a kicking consultant for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens has decided against running for governor of the Garden State.

Evesham Township Mayor Randy Brown, a Republican, announced Thursday that he’s abandoning plans to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie after contemplating a run for his party’s nomination for more than a year.

The 49-year-old took serious steps toward launching a campaign, even establishing a super PAC called One Team, One Vision, One Jersey in June

But Brown ultimately decided that a run for governor would take time away from his family and his job with the Ravens, which he’s held since 2008.

Brown says he will soon announce his endorsement for the Republican nomination in the race.

