UPPER MILFORD Twp., Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police say traffic is snarled following a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension between the Lansdale and Quakertown exits.

Police say the accident happened just before 3 p.m. and two to three vehicles are involved.

One victim was medevaced to an area hospital.

No word on their condition.

Only one lane is getting by.

