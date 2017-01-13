Local Officials Urge Uninsured People To Still Enroll In ACA As Congress Works To Repeal

January 13, 2017 3:23 PM By Pat Loeb
Mary Jo Daley

CITY HALL (CBS) — With Republicans in Congress taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act, advocates and local elected officials fear people who need health insurance may not sign up, even though coverage is still available. While Senate Republicans already took steps toward repealing, local officials are still urging uninsured people to enroll before the January 31st deadline.

The Pennsylvania Health Access Network is making the same pitch it’s been making for three years. Director Antoinette Krauss said signing up is easy and the insurance is affordable.

“Over 85 percent of folks that enrolling in coverage are getting financial assistance to help them afford coverage,” Krauss said.

But elected officials, such as state representative Mary Jo Daley, said there’s also a political aspect to enrolling now.

“This is the very best way to send a message to our representatives in Washington and to the president-elect that affordable care is important to you,” Jo Daley said.

The officials say not only have half-a-Million Pennsylvanians received coverage through the Act, but more than 5-Million have gained coverage since they can no longer be denied over pre-existing conditions.

