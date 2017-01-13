BREAKINGHandcuffed Man Captured After Breaking Out of Philly Police Car

Joel Embiid Re-Told Story Of When He Killed A Lion

January 13, 2017 12:14 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is quickly becoming one of the most interesting and popular athletes in the country.

Embiid, on the day after the Sixers beat the Knicks on a buzzer beater, joined The Dan Patrick Show. Embiid said at Kansas they called him the “Lion Killer” and Patrick followed up with the question, “Have you ever killed a lion?”

I guess Patrick never heard the story before, so Embiid re-told it.

 

“So when I was about six years old, I had to go in the jungle to kill the lion,” Embiid said. “That was a way for me to prove that I was a bad man.”

Embiid spoke about Knicks big men Kristaps Porzingis, as well.

“Obviously last game that wasn’t his best,” Embiid said of the Sixers-Knicks game on Wednesday. “He’s having a great year. I like his game. He’s one of the up and coming big men in the game. I like his game. He can do everything on the floor.”

And the toughest player he’s played against so far, isn’t a surprise.

“Probably LeBron James,” Embiid said of the toughest player he’s faced. “That was a fun game. We only played them twice. We were pretty close, we had the lead in both games.”

