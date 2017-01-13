Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Learn To Slide And Ride

BREAKINGHandcuffed Man Captured After Breaking Out of Philly Police Car

January 13, 2017 11:17 AM By Jay Lloyd
By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– What a difference a year makes. Cold weather and snow in the mountains of Pennsylvania have launched a dynamite start to the ski and snowboard season. If you haven’t tried it, there’s an incentive to learn.

Unless your significant other is a professional certified ski or snowboard instructor, never, ever, ever let a loved one teach you how to ski or ride. Spouses and lovers do not take well to being told what to do and tend to be short tempered during the learning curve.

Fortunately Snow Sport resorts in Pennsylvania have dubbed January, “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.” Most mountains are offering packages that combine a beginner lift ticket with rental equipment and a lesson for a discount price that varies by area, but generally ranges from $25 to $39.

Ski Areas Association Director Linda Irvin noted the object is simple.

“The end result will be to get you down the slope and back up on the chairlift.”

That first lesson won’t put you in Olympic contention, but it does inject the confidence to enjoy a winter on the slopes instead of in hibernation. Go to skipa.com for more info.

