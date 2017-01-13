Home Makeover Mania At The Philly Home Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inside the Philly Home Show, it’s home makeover mania. More than 50,000 people are expected to make their way through the Pennsylvania Convention Center to see over 300 exhibits.

Even more will tackle home improvement projects this year.

Philly Home Show Inspires Many On Opening Day

According to the home improvement research institute, 80 percent of recent home buyers are making changes to some part of their house. The most popular renovation is the kitchen.

Kitchens lead the pack, making up 37 percent of home improvements. At 32 percent, the bathroom comes next closely followed by landscaping, which accounts for 31 percent of upgrades.

These renovations occur, only if you’re willing to spend some money. Research shows the average home project will cost you about $4,000, unless you’re willing to do it yourself. Industry experts say home improvement sales are on the rise, suggesting the DIY trend is going strong.