Four Area Colleges Give Back To Local Community On MLK Day

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — Four basketball clinics will be held at colleges across Delaware County on Monday with the goal of giving back to the community.

This will be the 16th year of “Hoops from the Heart.”

“Hoops from the Heart” is a youth clinic that is run at Haverford, Cabrini, Neumann and Widener and the men’s and women’s basketball teams from each of the schools chip in, volunteer their time to do a youth clinic.

“All of the proceeds stay in Delaware County and go to the Community Action Agency,” said Haverford College women’s basketball coach Bobbi Morgan, who helped start Hoops from the Heart back in 2002

Morgan said they have raised more than 100-thousand dollars over the years.

Clinics cost between 20 to 30 dollars and they are open to boys and girls grades one through eight. In addition, each clinic participant is asked to bring a non perishable food item that will be donated to the Life Center of Eastern Delaware County.