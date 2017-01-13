Economist Dismisses Claims That Conflict Of Interest Exists With Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Economist Chris Butler dismissed criticism that Donald Trump’s refusal to completely divest from his business holdings creates a conflict of interest, telling Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Trump is doing everything required to separate from his organization.

“He doesn’t have to sell his stuff…There are rich people that have been in office that have not disposed of their assets, but they have all done what Donald Trump has done, and that is, to the extent possible, make sure that, at least, the public gets the feeling that there is never going to be a conflict of interest.”

However, Butler would like to see Trump appoint an independent overseer to ensure everything is above board to further reassure the public.

“A tiny bit of me does acknowledge if there was a larger watchdog involved in it, I think it would help him. What I fear is that this becomes a constant press conference question. I think he would do well for himself in his ability to lead if he did actually do everything possible, not everything that’s mandatory, because that’s not much, but everything possible to eliminate the suspicion of any kind of ulterior motive.”

