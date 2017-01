PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are interested in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Groh, according to a report.

#Eagles have interest in interviewing #Rams passing game coordinator/WRs coach Mike Groh for their WRs job opening, sources said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 13, 2017

The Eagles are looking to replace wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, who was let go on Monday.

Groh, 45, was the wide receivers coach for Alabama in 2012 before joining the Chicago Bears from 2013-2015.

Earlier this week, Caplan reported the Eagles were interested in Bills wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.