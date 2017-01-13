BREAKINGHandcuffed Man Captured After Breaking Out of Philly Police Car

Dom Show Notes 1.13.17

January 13, 2017 11:50 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Upper Merion holding a “day of resistance” against Trump.

9:20-President Obama ending the “one wet foot, one dry foot” policy with Cubans.

9:35-A new ban sitting on the walls in Rittenhouse Square. 

9:45-New Jersey Assemblyman Jon Bramnick joined discussing his proposal for a thin blue line on the streets to show police support.

10:00-Senator Chris Coons joined discussing the confirmation hearings of Senator Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson.

10:35-Drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael Cartellone, joined discussing his art exhibit at Wentworth Gallery.

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Varsity letters for sporting and academic competitions?

11:35-Game of the week.

