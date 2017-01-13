DOJ Release Report on Reform Efforts By the Philadelphia Police Dept.

January 13, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Department of Justice, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Department of Justice has released the findings of its report on reform efforts by the Philadelphia Police Department.

In March of 2015, the feds listed 48 findings and 91 recommendations focused on use of deadly force training, policies, practices and community involvement.

To date, the department has completed or is making satisfactory progress in 91 percent of the prescribed recommendations. Specifically, PPD has completed 61 recommendations, and has made demonstrable progress on an additional 22 recommendation

“The key to success in the collaborative reform process is strong, local leadership and the commitment to make the community a vital part of the process,” said Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office Director Ronald Davis. “That’s what we’ve seen in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department’s success in this initiative has been nothing less than outstanding. I applaud the PPD for these efforts, and I especially applaud Police Commissioner Richard Ross for his strong and steadfast leadership.”

Key areas of progress made during this period include the updating of the use of force policy, recruit and in-service training, the establishment of a new unit for the criminal investigation of deadly force incidents, an improved relationship with the Police Advisory Commission to enhance external oversight, and the implementation of body worn cameras.

The Philadelphia Police Department requested the federal probe in 2013.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia