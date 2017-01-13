DOJ Release Report on Reform Efforts By the Philadelphia Police Dept.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Department of Justice has released the findings of its report on reform efforts by the Philadelphia Police Department.

In March of 2015, the feds listed 48 findings and 91 recommendations focused on use of deadly force training, policies, practices and community involvement.

To date, the department has completed or is making satisfactory progress in 91 percent of the prescribed recommendations. Specifically, PPD has completed 61 recommendations, and has made demonstrable progress on an additional 22 recommendation

“The key to success in the collaborative reform process is strong, local leadership and the commitment to make the community a vital part of the process,” said Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office Director Ronald Davis. “That’s what we’ve seen in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department’s success in this initiative has been nothing less than outstanding. I applaud the PPD for these efforts, and I especially applaud Police Commissioner Richard Ross for his strong and steadfast leadership.”

Key areas of progress made during this period include the updating of the use of force policy, recruit and in-service training, the establishment of a new unit for the criminal investigation of deadly force incidents, an improved relationship with the Police Advisory Commission to enhance external oversight, and the implementation of body worn cameras.

The Philadelphia Police Department requested the federal probe in 2013.