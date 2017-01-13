WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

Despite Warnings From GOP, Kenney Proud To Call Philadelphia A Sanctuary City

January 13, 2017 7:03 PM By David Spunt
Filed Under: David Spunt, Jim Kenney, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week from now Donald Trump will be president of the United States. Members of his incoming administration and party have said outright the sanctuary cities better lose the word sanctuary or they’ll lose millions in federal funding.

In a town hall Thursday night, house speaker Paul Ryan made it clear that sanctuary cities like Philadelphia could be in trouble with the Trump White House.

Mayor Kenney Communicates With Students With Cerebral Palsy With Help Of Technology

A sanctuary city is one that protects undocumented immigrants and refuses to prosecute them just because they are undocumented. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is proud to call Philadelphia a sanctuary city.

“I’m not going to turn my back on people who decided that they want to live in Philadelphia,” Kenney said.

Kenney told Eyewitness News at an unrelated news conference that sanctuary cities actually help stop, not start crime. He argues that if sanctuary status goes away, undocumented immigrants will hide.

“Those folks will go under ground. We’ll have less reports of crime. We’ll have less witnesses to crime and we’ll be less safe,” he argued.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel created a task force specifically to help undocumented immigrants stay in Chicago. Trump’s team has said that after he becomes president, cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles will review their policies or lose millions in funding.

Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children

“We will comply with whatever we can comply with the law, but we will not turn our backs on our immigrants or our ethnic communities ever.”

Republican Senator Pat Toomey is one of the main voices in congress against sanctuary cities. It was one of his biggest issues during the campaign last year.

More from David Spunt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia