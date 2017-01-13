BREAKINGHandcuffed Man Captured After Breaking Out of Philly Police Car

Crews Search For Missing Fisherman In Ocean County

January 13, 2017 10:34 AM

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey State Police, the Coast Guard and the Little Egg Harbor Fire Department are searching for a missing man who was on a fishing boat last night in Ocean County.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the search taking place off the coast of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.

Authorities say the fisherman last made contact last night. His boat was found this morning, and the fisherman was then reported missing.

Aviation and water surface searches are underway.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on this developing story. 

 

 

