DelCo Road Shutdown, Customers Without Power After Car Strikes PECO Pole

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — 300 customers are without power after PECO officials say a car collided with a utility pole in Upper Darby.

Officials say the car struck a pole, dislodging PECO wires, causing the disruption of service.

HAPPENING NOW: Route 1 shut down in Drexel Hill. Massive tree is down across road…. power is also out in parts of area @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TyiFuw3l0G — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 14, 2017

The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m., on Township Line Road near Belfield Avenue in Drexel Hill.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the two-vehicle crash, or the extent of injuries. The incident caused the road to be closed down between Drexel Avenue and Burmont Road.