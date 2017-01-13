WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

DelCo Road Shutdown, Customers Without Power After Car Strikes PECO Pole

January 13, 2017 8:23 PM

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — 300 customers are without power after PECO officials say a car collided with a utility pole in Upper Darby.

Officials say the car struck a pole, dislodging PECO wires, causing the disruption of service.

The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m., on Township Line Road near Belfield Avenue in Drexel Hill.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the two-vehicle crash, or the extent of injuries. The incident caused the road to be closed down between Drexel Avenue and Burmont Road.

 

