PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As Amazon plans to create 100,000 more jobs, Eyewitness News has learned a few thousand will benefit those in New Jersey.

About 2,500 full-time positions will be added over the next year and a half.

The new hires will work at additional fulfillment centers.

All of the jobs will come with benefits, and they include entry-level and skilled workers.

Amazon already employs a total 11,000 workers at seven sites in New Jersey.