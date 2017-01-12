Woman And 2-Year-Old Grandson Killed In Mobile Home Fire

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating a central Pennsylvania mobile home fire that killed a woman and her 2-year-old grandson.

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Antis Township, Blair County. The county coroner is also investigating and is waiting for blood toxicology tests before ruling on how the victims died.

Coroner Patricia Ross identified the victims as 44-year-old Dawna Winslow and 2-year-old Zaiden Winslow. Ross says Dawna Winslow had

multiple sclerosis and needed a wheelchair to get around.

