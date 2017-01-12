Voting Underway For 8 Tokens for New Monopoly Game

January 12, 2017 10:06 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Hasbro, Inc, the owners of the popular Monopoly game are asking players worldwide to vote for eight new, or old, tokens for their next generation game.

From now until January 31, fans worldwide will  pick eight tokens for the new game and none of the old tokens, including the Scottie dog, top hat, car, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat are safe.

“The MONOPOLY Token Madness Vote lets our passionate fans choose all eight tokens in the MONOPOLY game and no token – not even the Scottie dog — is safe!” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming. “Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens.”

There are over 50 contenders to choose from, including new options such as a penguin, rubber ducky and bunny slipper

The new game will hit stores in August.

To vote CLICK HERE.

