NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

U.S. Mint Portrays African American ‘Lady Liberty’ For First Time

January 12, 2017 6:45 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, the U.S. Mint unveiled the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin. If you’ve been collecting these pieces, this coin will stand out from the rest as for the first time, Lady Liberty is being portrayed as an African-American woman.

American Revolution Museum Receives New Artifact

The head side of the coin features the depiction of Lady Liberty wearing a headband of stars with the years 1792 and 2017 on either side of her. Along the bottom of the coin you see “225th Anniversary,” flanked by stars.

An eagle in flight is depicted on the tales side of the coin.

The head side of the coin was designed by Justin Kunz, a designer with the Mint Artistic Infusion Program. It was sculpted by Mint Sculptor and engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The new coin is the first in a series that will serve to celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of the nation. Coins will come out in the series that represent Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans as well.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia