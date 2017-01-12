Info Sought After Cat Found Shot 3 Times With BB Gun In South Jersey

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Aleks Morrison was walking up to her South Jersey home on a late December afternoon when she found her cat Whitney, of nearly nine years, dragging its weak body up to her property.

Morrison, who lives near the corner of Stagecoach and Hope Corson Roads in the Ocean View section of Cape May County, says she had rushed her cat to the animal hospital on December 27 after Whitney was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“She was dragging herself to me when she tried to stand up she would just fall over,” said Morrison, recounting the horrific ordeal with CBS 3.

According to animal control officer Holly Gavrilow, Whitney was shot twice in her chest and one time in her hip with a BB gun. One of the pellets fractured her pelvis.

Tragically, the Morrison family had to euthanize the cat.

Whitney was more than a household companion. She was a neighbored superstar, known to make frequent ice cream trips during the warmer months.

“Everybody knows our cat, oh my god, that cat used to walk you to custard hut,” said Morrison. “She was the sweetest the cat.”

It’s still unclear where on the property Whitney was shot, but Morrison tells CBS 3 veterinarians believe the gruesome act happened at close range.

Investigators don’t have any leads as of yet, but are hoping residents come forward.

“We are currently working together with the Woodbine State Police on any leads that may help us in finding the individual responsible for this horrific abuse; however, no one has a lead as of yet,” said Gavrilow.

The Morrison family is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information you are asked to call (800) 351-1822 or the Woodbine State Police at (609) 861-5698.