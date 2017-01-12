Pat Toomey: Booker Testifying Against Sessions Was ‘Offensive’

January 12, 2017 10:33 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Attorney General, Chris Stigall, Corey Booker, Jeff Sessions, Pat Toomey, politics, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey chastised Cory Booker, his counterpart from New Jersey, for testifying against Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Session, at his confirmation hearing.

Toomey told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Booker’s actions to confront Sessions were out of line.

 

“It’s beyond disappointment. It’s really offensive to me because the fact is Jeff Sessions is a very good and decent and honorable man. He has so much respect. I’ve known him for six years now. We’re very good friends. He has so much respect for the rule of law, so much respect for the Constitution, such a sense of fairness and decency.”

He said he will continue to enthusiastically support Sessions through any Democratic opposition.

“The man is just a terrific person. He’s going to be a great Attorney General. I think the other side knows this, but they think they have to cater to some people in their base who’ve decided to set their hair on fire for no legitimate reason. I’m really disappointed that Cory would thing like what he did.”

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia