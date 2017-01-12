The Growing Problem Of Meth Use

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The drug is known as meth or crystal meth, but whatever you call it, methamphetamine abuse is a growing problem.

The most common abusers are men aged 18 to 25, but it’s become a choice of housewives because of perceived energy lift and weight loss.

But the stimulant has a devastating downside.

In the short-term meth can cause a heart attack, stroke, seizures and severe muscle damage, but as bad as these are, the long-term effects can be even more problematic.

Neurologic and psychiatric problems occur with long-term use.

Meth works in the brain by causing the release of three brain chemicals. Dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin all can cause short-term feelings of euphoria, but the price to pay is heavy, and there are no effective treatments for the meth addict.